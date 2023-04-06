Monroe School District referendum stirs controversy and a lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of Monroe residents is awaiting the results of a lawsuit filed against the school district for a referendum passed in November. The group filed the lawsuit claiming the referendum, which raised the district levy, was misleading.

“They knew that that was not correct, but they knew that if they had given us the correct information that it would not have passed,” said Jan Lefevre, a member of the lawsuit group. “When we got this, we were just appalled. I’ve had people calling me in tears; this really, really hurt elderly people.”

The referendum would fund an $88 million Monroe School District project, including a land purchase and the building of a new high school. Payment for the projects will be reflected in the district levy for the next 21 years.

According to the school district’s website, the referendum would raise the district levy from $9.20 to $9.33, adding the increase would “be closer to $13 on a $100,000 home and $26 on a $200,000 home.” According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, levy rates are levied per $1,000, meaning if your home value goes up over $1,000, the levy rate does too.

Some people in Monroe say they felt shocked by their property taxes in December and misled by how the numbers were presented.

“We’ve tried to work with the school board of education since December, but they really wouldn’t have anything to do with us. So we had no choice but to file a lawsuit,” said Kandee Maddrell, another member of the suit. “The goal of our lawsuit is to get a new referendum with accurate numbers.”

Maddrell and Lefevre say they expect a ruling at the beginning of May. The school district declined to comment but on their website noted that the levy numbers have trended down since 2016, even with the increase still dipping below previous levies.

