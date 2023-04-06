Mount Horeb inn deemed uninhabitable after fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Inspectors have deemed a Mount Horeb inn uninhabitable after a fire Sunday.

Responders brought in the Mount Horeb Building Inspector after they extinguished the fire at the Karakahl Country Inn. The initial inspection revealed no evidence of criminal activity, the Mount Horeb Police Department said in a statement.

The inspector dubbed the inn at 101 Perimeter Rd. uninhabitable due to issues with the water and power.

An electrical inspector found that the building’s electrical systems were not safe and maintained that the building was uninhabitable.

The Mount Horeb Police Department has been working to support the building and its owners and residents, but there is currently no decision about reopening.

Occupants were advised to speak with the building’s owner to get their belongings and were told they could no longer live at the inn.

