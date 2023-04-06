Mount Horeb inn deemed uninhabitable after fire

Occupants were told they could not live there
Structure fire in Midland
Structure fire in Midland(Structure fire in Midland)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Inspectors have deemed a Mount Horeb inn uninhabitable after a fire Sunday.

Responders brought in the Mount Horeb Building Inspector after they extinguished the fire at the Karakahl Country Inn. The initial inspection revealed no evidence of criminal activity, the Mount Horeb Police Department said in a statement.

The inspector dubbed the inn at 101 Perimeter Rd. uninhabitable due to issues with the water and power.

An electrical inspector found that the building’s electrical systems were not safe and maintained that the building was uninhabitable.

The Mount Horeb Police Department has been working to support the building and its owners and residents, but there is currently no decision about reopening.

Occupants were advised to speak with the building’s owner to get their belongings and were told they could no longer live at the inn.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings roll through; Wintry conditions roll in
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Beloit hosts storm damage cleanup program
MGN
Madison unemployment hits lowest in the nation
A warming trend into next week.
Sunny, But Breezy Today
A group of Monroe residents is awaiting the results of a lawsuit filed against the school...
Monroe School District referendum stirs controversy and a lawsuit