MPD: Teen suspects in custody after crashing into police vehicles in getaway attempt

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old and 14-year-old were arrested Tuesday morning after intentionally crashing into a police vehicle in an attempt to get away, the Madison Police Department alleged.

Madison Police Department said an officer was checking Tuesday around 8:40 a.m. on what the agency described as ‘a suspicious vehicle’ parked along the 1600 block of Wyoming Way. According to the release, the officer deflated the vehicle’s tires and woke the suspects up.

After waking up, MPD said the suspects drove into multiple squad cars as they attempted to speed away from the scene and the car eventually crashed on N. Sherman Ave.

Police were able to arrest the 18-year-old right away, but the 14-year-old allegedly ran from the vehicle and led the police through fences and backyards before they could take him into custody.

According to MPD, two loaded handguns were found inside the vehicle, one of which was reported stolen.

The 14-year-old was arrested for second-degree recklessly endangering safety and eluding officers and was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center. MPD said he had previous police contacts and was wanted on a capias warrant.

The 18-year-old was arrested for operating and motor vehicle without an owner’s consent. He has also had multiple past police contacts and is a suspect in multiple burglaries throughout Dane County.

