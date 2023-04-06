Spring rains, melting snow bring floods

Adams County issues warnings, resources
It is extremely dangerous to drive through flooded areas, as you never know how deep the water...
It is extremely dangerous to drive through flooded areas, as you never know how deep the water is or what dangers it may contain.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Adams County is warning of potential flooding around the Wisconsin River, as recent rainfall has made the water level rise considerably.

The county warns residents to be prepared to handle flooding with sand bags and safety tips.

Snow melting and spring storms are expected to add up in the Wisconsin River, Adams County Emergency Management warned. Residents in low lying areas should take precautionary measures to protect themselves and their homes.

Stay away from flood water, especially in cars. Cars can be carried by just a foot of water, so do not try to drive through a flood. Flood water can also contain dangerous items being swept away by the water, so do not enter flood waters.

People using rivers and reservoirs for any reason should be cautious, as currents can be deceptively strong. Adams County recommends avoiding dams and the areas around them. Residents living downstream from a damn should also take precautions to protect possessions on the water.

To get sand bags or report flood damage, Adams County residents can call the Emergency Management Director at 608-339-4248.

