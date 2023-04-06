Sun Prairie principal named Wisconsin Elementary School Principal of the Year

A Sun Prairie principal was honored Thursday morning in a surprise assembly.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie principal was honored Thursday morning in a surprise assembly.

Westside Elementary School Principal Nikki Harcus was named Wisconsin Elementary School Principal of the Year by the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators. During the surprise celebration, students and staff were pumped up to celebrate Harcus.

Harcus said she’s overwhelmed with all of the positive energy.

“It’s probably one of the best feelings I’ve ever experienced,” Harcus said. “There’s so much love in this building in general, and walking in and hearing the students yell ‘congratulations Mrs. Harcus we love you’ is like really captures who we are as a school and as a community,” she said. “It was absolutely heartwarming and amazing.”

Westside Elementary School Principal Nikki Harcus was recognized Thursday morning as Wisconsin Elementary Principal of the Year by the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators.(NBC15)

The Sun Prairie Area School District explained that since Harcus has been principal, the school has focused on believing all students achieve at high levels and that staff can make it happen. Teams of staff have used formative assessments to ensure that their lessons are targeted and responsive to each student’s individual need.

Harcus has served as principal of Westside Elementary School for the past seven years. Before stepping into the principal role, she had worked as an assistant principal, instructional coach, literacy coach and second grade teacher.

The award is given out to those who help promote student learning, allow for collaboration and create a positive and safe learning environment. Families, teachers, staff and administrators are asked to nominate principals each year who they believe are deserving of the award.

Nikki Harcus was recognized Thursday morning by the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators as the Wisconsin Elementary Principal of the Year.(NBC15)

