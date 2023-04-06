Sun Prairie residents concerned about fluoride in drinking water after receiving utility company letter

Sun Prairie Utilities has informed around 8,000 residents of an issue with their drinking water.
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Utilities has informed around 8,000 residents of an issue with their drinking water.

High levels of fluoride were detected in some areas, exceeding state and federal safe drinking water standards. It’s a problem that was detected months ago, but residents are just finding out about the issue this week via a letter in the mail. Now, residents are asking for more transparency.

“I received the letter yesterday in the mail and as I was reading the letter it was telling me that the fluoride in the water now is safe to drink,” Sun Prairie resident Tyrees Scott said. “I didn’t even know it was a problem here. They didn’t let us know that it was a problem so now that I know that it’s drinkable.”

Sun Prairie Utilities is assuring customers that the water is safe to drink and no precautionary measures need to be taken such as drinking bottled water. The letter states that this is not an immediate risk.

“If this would’ve been a major event in that way, we would’ve, just like all of the rules and regulations say, we would’ve notified as required by the DNR,” Sun Prairie Utilities Supervisory Engineer Andrew Hirvela said.

A Sun Prairie resident who received the letter but wanted to remain anonymous said she wishes Sun Prairie Utilities had a policy where they would notify the public immediately. She said her biggest concern is her children’s safety, being a mother of two young children and having a baby on the way.

“It does make me feel less safe going forward knowing that a contamination could happen again and we might not hear about it until later on,” she said.

Some residents are scared this will happen again, but Hirvela said Sun Prairie Utilites is working with the Wisconsin DNR to prevent this from happening again.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Sun Prairie Utilities.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings roll through; Wintry conditions roll in
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

Wisconsin farmer won't give up career after severe injury
Green Co. farmer won’t give up career after severe injury
Green Co. farmer won’t give up career after severe injury
Green Co. farmer won’t give up career after severe injury
Sun Prairie residents concerned about fluoride in drinking water after receiving letter
Sun Prairie residents concerned about fluoride in drinking water after receiving letter
gavel generic
Man sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking in Madison