Sunny, But Breezy Today

Temperatures will be a little below average
Temperatures will be a little below average
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will build in from the west today. It will bring sunshine to the region for today and through most of the rest of the week. Breezy and cool conditions are expected today with highs slightly below average.

A warm front will move in from the southwest and provide a warming trend through the weekend and into next week as well. High temperatures will be well into the 70s if not approaching the 80 degree mark by the middle of next week.

Precipitation will be limited to isolated showers on Sunday night and Monday.

A warming trend into next week.
A warming trend into next week.(wmtv)
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 50. Wind: W 15 gusting to 25.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 27. Wind: W 5-10.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 55.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 59.

