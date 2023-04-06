UW volleyball falls to Athletes Unlimited, 3-1

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW volleyball made their return to the Field House, and so did former All-American setter Sydney Hilley for a matchup between Wisconsin and Athletes Unlimited.

Sydney Hilley makes her return to the Field House! #Badgers pic.twitter.com/ufm6E8vGUD — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) April 5, 2023

WARMEST of all welcomes for 5x All-American, 3x @B1GVolleyball Setter of Year and 2021 #NCAAWVB Champion @sydneyhilley back at the Field House 🥹👏 #AUVB @BadgerVB pic.twitter.com/ARu9DJz6BY — Emily Ehman (@emilyehman) April 6, 2023

The Badgers hosting Athletes Unlimited in their second game of the spring season, falling to AU in four sets, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20.

Hilley made her return to the Field House a memorable one with a match-high 36 assists and 17 digs to lead her team to victory. With Hilley facilitating the offense, Athletes Unlimited hit .164 with 54 total kills.

“It was really cool having those players in here, and it was cool having Syd back in the building,” Head Wisconsin Coach Kelly Sheffield said. “A lot of experience on the other side of the net…I thought their experience and some of the things that they were doing will be really good learning things for our players.”

Sydney Hilley setting the slide, in the Field House, to a former All-American Middle...



(Kind of) just like old times 😉@BadgerVB | #AUVB pic.twitter.com/lPP7KxFpxy — Athletes Unlimited (@AUProSports) April 6, 2023

Kentucky All-American Leah Edmond led all hitters with 17 kills while Oregon grad Willow Johnson added 15 kills for the AU team.

As a team, the Badgers hit .103, Julia Orzol leading the way with 15 followed by Carter Booth who had 10.

“I don’t really care too much whether we win or lose,” Sheffield said. “I’m less interested in the result than how we play and the things we’ve been working on in practice, and the things that lead to winning.”

Up next the Badgers wrap up their spring season on April 16 when they face Purdue at St. John High School in St. John, Indiana. First serve is at 1 p.m. CT.

