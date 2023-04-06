WE’RE HEADING TO THE 70S

WINDS WILL BEGIN TO EASE

A GORGEOUS HOLIDAY WEEKEND AHEAD

70S FOR NEXT WEEK

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our long stretch of dry and sunny weather has begun and today there wasn’t a cloud to see. We still had some gusty winds out there again today and you could really feel that wind on the highway if you were driving on the beltline.

What’s Coming Up...

It will be a beautiful clear evening tonight, and temperatures will fall back to mid-30s. Into the weekend and then into next we’ll see very nice conditions as an area of high pressure over this part of the country keeps everyone stable, sunny and warm.

Looking Ahead...

Heading through the weekend, Easter will be a great day to travel with dry roads and temperatures in the mid-60s. Then next week we are heading toward the 70s. Skies will stay mostly sunny, but we should be near 75 or higher by Wednesday.

