Wisconsin Gov. Evers signs GOP cash bail bill into law

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a Republican-backed bill into law Wednesday that clarifies when a newly passed state constitutional amendment will make it harder for defendants to get out of jail on bail.

The constitutional amendment was passed into law in the statewide election a day earlier, when a pair of ballot questions on bail gained support from two-thirds of voters. The amendment allows judges to consider past convictions for violent crimes when setting bail for someone accused of a violent crime. It also lets judges set the conditions of release to protect the public from serious harm.

The bill Evers signed Wednesday defines serious harm and violent crime for use with the amendment. Under the broad definition of serious harm, judges will be able to set stricter release conditions for any defendant they believe could physically or emotionally hurt someone or inflict damages of more than $2,500 while on release.

The bill also designates more than 100 offenses as violent crimes, meaning someone convicted of anything from homicide to watching a cockfight could face higher cash bail amounts if they are accused of another violent crime.

“Yesterday, the people of Wisconsin approved a companion constitutional amendment to change our state’s bail policies, and while I’m signing this bill today consistent with the will of the people, I also want to be clear that these changes alone will not solve the challenges facing our justice system,” Evers said.

The governor called on the Republican-controlled Legislature to enact other criminal justice overhauls and use the state’s record budget surplus to invest in public safety.

