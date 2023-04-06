Woman arrested after allegedly throwing mud, spit ball at MPD officers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly throwing a ball of mud made of her own spit at police officers Sunday, Madison Police Department said.

MPD said the officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 1700 block of Fordem Ave. around 6 a.m. where they found a man that told them that the woman was threatening him and pulled the fire alarm in the building.

The woman allegedly threw a ball of mud and spit at the officers and they arrested her for alleged domestic disorderly conduct, discharging bodily fluids and false fire activation. Mental health crisis workers were notified.

MPD is still investigating the disturbance.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.