Woman arrested after allegedly throwing mud, spit ball at MPD officers

(Live 5 News)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly throwing a ball of mud made of her own spit at police officers Sunday, Madison Police Department said.

MPD said the officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 1700 block of Fordem Ave. around 6 a.m. where they found a man that told them that the woman was threatening him and pulled the fire alarm in the building.

The woman allegedly threw a ball of mud and spit at the officers and they arrested her for alleged domestic disorderly conduct, discharging bodily fluids and false fire activation. Mental health crisis workers were notified.

MPD is still investigating the disturbance.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings roll through; Wintry conditions roll in
Old Sauk County farmhouse structure discovered as old log cabin
Sauk County family wants to restore 173-year-old farmhouse

Latest News

City of Madison logo
City of Madison reminds provisional voters to present photo IDs by Friday deadline
Janesville house shot several times Saturday, police investigating
Madison clinic provides free specialty care to uninsured, low-income Wis. residents
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez is fouled by Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan during the first half of...
Bucks wrap up top seed in NBA with 105-92 victory over Bulls