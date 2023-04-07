13-year-old dies after UTV crashes, falls into Iowa Co. river

MOSCOW TWP., Wis. (WMTV) – A missing 13-year-old Barneveld boy died after the UTV he was driving crashed into a river in Iowa Co., the Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to its statement, the Sheriff’s Office was told Thursday that the boy had gone missing from a farm in the Township of Moscow. Searchers found him still in the UTV when they located the vehicle in the east branch of the Pecatonica River.

Investigators determined the young teen was driving the six-wheeled John Deere Gator on Burma Road when he lost control of it. The UTV struck a tree, then fell into the river. He was flown to UW Madison hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The child’s name was not released. Its investigation is still ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office added it will not release any other information at this time.

