Arena resident dead after Iowa Co. crash

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 35-year-old Arena resident is dead after two vehicles collided on an Iowa County highway, officials stated Friday.

Iowa County Sheriff’s Office officials determined that the Arena driver, identified as Micheal Keister, crossed the centerline of US Highway 14, just east of County Highway H, and struck a Ford F150 head-on while it was driving eastbound around 6:10 a.m.

Keister was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iowa County Coroner’s Office, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials took the 19-year-old driver of the F150 to the hospital.

US Highway 14 was closed for about four hours while authorities investigated the fatal crash.

