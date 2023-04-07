Arena resident dead after Iowa Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 35-year-old Arena resident is dead after two vehicles collided on an Iowa County highway, officials stated Friday.

Iowa County Sheriff’s Office officials determined that the Arena driver, identified as Micheal Keister, crossed the centerline of US Highway 14, just east of County Highway H, and struck a Ford F150 head-on while it was driving eastbound around 6:10 a.m.

Keister was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iowa County Coroner’s Office, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials took the 19-year-old driver of the F150 to the hospital.

US Highway 14 was closed for about four hours while authorities investigated the fatal crash.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.