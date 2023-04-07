Beloit crews to clean up severe storm aftermath through April

Cleanup efforts continue in Beloit, Wisconsin after two severe storms brought damaging winds to several parts of the area.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cleanup efforts continue in Beloit after two severe storms brought damaging winds to several parts of the area.

Those efforts are now expected to continue through the end of April.

“We’re asking residents to call us that have storm damage,” City of Beloit Parks and Recreation Director Matt Amundson said. “When they call us, they’ll be put on a list so that we can efficiently manage staff and send crews out to pick up those that call.”

The National Weather Service reports a line of winds up to 80 mph passed from the west side of Beloit through the city’s east side.

Residents like Karen Ahmed experienced the wrath of these winds firsthand.

“We heard a real, real big bang, and a tree came up from the roots out the ground,” Ahmed said. “It was just like God had just picked the tree up.”

Following the storms, Ahmed said debris was littered throughout her neighborhood.

“The whole street was it was covered in trees,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed praised the work city crews have done so far.

“It was at least six big trucks... the city trucks and everything,” Ahmed said. “They really did a good job.”

If you still have branches or limbs downed by the severe weather that you need to be collected, the City of Beloit asks you to call 608-364-2929.

