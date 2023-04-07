Beloit Sky Carp home opener tonight at ABC Supply Stadium

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Sky Carp are starting off their season at home Friday night.

“This is not typical Wisconsin baseball weather in April but we couldn’t be happier that we’re fortunate enough to get this,” President Zach Brockman said.

From brand new concession items to the return of the fan-favorite Fowl Pole Golden Ale by Potosi Brewing Company, the minor league team is ready to be back in action.

There will also be lots of new Sky Carp merchandise at the Beak Boutique.

“If you were in the store last year, it’s going to be extremely different than what you saw,” Maria Valentyn, Vice President of Entertainment, said. “Every sweatshirt you could possibly imagine, every t-shirt you could possibly imagine and pretty much every hat underneath the sun.”

The game starts at 6:35 p.m. Friday against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

