Bucks won’t have most key players Friday vs. Grizzlies

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles past Washington Wizards forward...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles past Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)(Jess Rapfogel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks won’t have Giannis Antetokounmpo and several other notable players Friday night when they host the Memphis Grizzlies, who can take the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a victory.

Milwaukee already wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the NBA and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs with its 105-92 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

The injury report released Thursday lists Antetokounmpo as out with a sore right knee. Other Bucks unavailable to play are: Jrue Holiday (rest), Khris Middleton (sore right knee), Brook Lopez (rest), Grayson Allen (sprained right ankle) and Pat Connaughton (sprained right ankle).

Middleton left the Bulls game after hurting his knee. An injury to his right knee had caused Middleton to miss 19 straight games earlier this season.

Allen will be missing a third straight game after hurting his ankle Sunday in a 117-104 triumph over the Philadelphia 76ers. Antetokounmpo and Connaughton didn’t play against the Bulls.

Memphis (50-30) has a two-game lead over Sacramento (48-32) for second place in the West with two games left in the season, but the Kings own the tiebreaker. Denver took the No. 1 seed in the West on Wednesday.

