Concerts on the Rooftops lineup revealed

Concerts on the Rooftop promotional image, released on April 7, 2023.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Organizers revealed the bands who will be playing atop Monona Terrace this year as Concerts on the Rooftop returns.

The season opens on the first day of June when the LoveMonkeys take the stage, surrounded by fans along with views of the Madison skyline and Lake Monona. Doors open – as they will for every show – at 5:30 p.m. for the rooftop and Lake Vista Café with the band kicking off at 7 p.m.

You can’t beat the price – free – but you will need a ticket to get in. They are available by calling 608-261-4062 or going to mononaterrace.com/concerts.

DateBand
June 1The LoveMonkeys
June 15TBA, on May 20
June 22The Jimmys
July 6Whiskey Farm
July 13Unity the Band
July 20Madison Co.

