Concerts on the Rooftops lineup revealed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Organizers revealed the bands who will be playing atop Monona Terrace this year as Concerts on the Rooftop returns.

The season opens on the first day of June when the LoveMonkeys take the stage, surrounded by fans along with views of the Madison skyline and Lake Monona. Doors open – as they will for every show – at 5:30 p.m. for the rooftop and Lake Vista Café with the band kicking off at 7 p.m.

You can’t beat the price – free – but you will need a ticket to get in. They are available by calling 608-261-4062 or going to mononaterrace.com/concerts.

Date Band June 1 The LoveMonkeys June 15 TBA, on May 20 June 22 The Jimmys July 6 Whiskey Farm July 13 Unity the Band July 20 Madison Co.

