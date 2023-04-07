Gunfire reported outside Dane Co. bar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of gunfire outside a bar in the Town of Burke.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to The Keg around 2:00 a.m. after being told that shots were fired in the parking lot.

When the arrived at the scene, in the 6200 block of Portage Road, the deputies found several shell casings lying in the road, the report continued. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Investigators are still trying to determine possible suspects. They are asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 608-284-6900.

