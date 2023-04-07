Janesville Jets’ first female goaltender will make history

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Jets will have a new face in the net for this Friday’s game who will be making history on the ice.

Annelies Bergmann will become the first US woman to play with a Tier I or II junior hockey franchise.

“When I first heard the news I was a little nervous but when you get on the ice the nervessettle,” Bergmann said. “It’s been great to be out here just a week before to get used to a little bit of the different speed and release.”

Bergmann started playing hockey at 4 years old after seeing her holder brothers play. She currently plays for the Oakland Grizzlies 18U boys team. She previously represented Team USA at the IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championships, earning a bronze medal in 2023 and silver in 2022. With a 94.4% save percentage and a 16-9 record with the Grizzlies, the goaltender comes with a stacked record.

“At the end of the day we’re all hockey players out there,” Bergmann said. “We wear the same equipment and if I can stop their shot that’s all that matters.”

After joining the Jets Main Camp last summer, Bergmann reached the All-Star game where her performance earned an affiliate tag with the Jets and the attention of Head Coach Joe Dibble and President Bill McCoshen.

“A lot of the guys are familiar with her from main camp and the All-Star game back in July, so hey listen at the end of the day she’s another hockey player, she’s a goalie and she’s here to compete and help us win a hockey game,” Dibble said. “Annelies is a very good and capable goaltender whether it’s in U18 boys, girls, junior hockey boys, girls, and I think she’s proven that.”

Bergmann will play with the Jets as the starting goaltender against the Springfield Jr. Blues on April 7 at the Janesville Ice Arena. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

