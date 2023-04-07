Janesville Jets’ first female goaltender will make history

The Janesville Jets will have a new face in the net for this Friday’s game who will be making history on the ice.
By Lila Szyryj and Leah Doherty
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Jets will have a new face in the net for this Friday’s game who will be making history on the ice.

Annelies Bergmann will become the first US woman to play with a Tier I or II junior hockey franchise.

“When I first heard the news I was a little nervous but when you get on the ice the nervessettle,” Bergmann said. “It’s been great to be out here just a week before to get used to a little bit of the different speed and release.”

Bergmann started playing hockey at 4 years old after seeing her holder brothers play. She currently plays for the Oakland Grizzlies 18U boys team. She previously represented Team USA at the IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championships, earning a bronze medal in 2023 and silver in 2022. With a 94.4% save percentage and a 16-9 record with the Grizzlies, the goaltender comes with a stacked record.

Annelies Bergmann
Annelies Bergmann(NBC15)

“At the end of the day we’re all hockey players out there,” Bergmann said. “We wear the same equipment and if I can stop their shot that’s all that matters.”

After joining the Jets Main Camp last summer, Bergmann reached the All-Star game where her performance earned an affiliate tag with the Jets and the attention of Head Coach Joe Dibble and President Bill McCoshen.

“A lot of the guys are familiar with her from main camp and the All-Star game back in July, so hey listen at the end of the day she’s another hockey player, she’s a goalie and she’s here to compete and help us win a hockey game,” Dibble said. “Annelies is a very good and capable goaltender whether it’s in U18 boys, girls, junior hockey boys, girls, and I think she’s proven that.”

Bergmann will play with the Jets as the starting goaltender against the Springfield Jr. Blues on April 7 at the Janesville Ice Arena. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings roll through; Wintry conditions roll in
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

FILE - United States' Lee Stecklein and United States' Caroline Harvey, right, embrace after...
At 20, Harvey emerging as young US women’s hockey star
Wisconsin welcomes back former All-American setter Sydney to the Field House for UW's spring...
UW volleyball falls to Athletes Unlimited, 3-1
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez is fouled by Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan during the first half of...
Bucks wrap up top seed in NBA with 105-92 victory over Bulls
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Aaron Ashby delivers during the first inning of a baseball...
Brewers’ Ashby to undergo arthroscopic surgery on shoulder