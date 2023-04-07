Jim “Jumbo” Simon of Middleton dies at 94

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The brother of a Middleton soldier killed in WWII whose remains were just recently identified and brought home for burial has died.

Jim “Jumbo” Simon of Middleton died one week after the funeral services for his older brother William “Sonny” Simon. Sonny was killed in battle in 1944, but his remains were only identified last November, and returned to his hometown of Middleton in late March for burial.

His daughter Jamie tells NBC15 Jumbo passed away early Tuesday morning at Agrace, one week after his brother’s funeral. Jumbo Simon was 94.

In an emotional interview aired just last week, Jumbo and his sister Eileen shared what it meant for the two of them to have Sonny’s remains identified and returned, nearly 80 years after he was killed in battle.

“It’s a closure,” Jim Simon said at the time. “Where before there was no closure. So it’ll be satisfying.”

