Madison Club holds member floor grand opening

The member floor at the Madison Club has a new look.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Officials held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for its renovated members floor. The club spent $1.2 million on the three-year project.

The dining room overlooking Lake Monona and private meeting rooms have been completely transformed. Club General Manager Mary Gaffney-Ward said leaders hope the updates will help them remain a viable hub for the city.

“The people who are here care about this community, I can’t tell you what it’s been like to work here,” said Gaffney-Ward. “I never dreamed that I would meet such wonderfully giving people who really care about Madison and that’s what makes the club stick and be so successful.”

Madison Club leaders said its menus will continue to use locally-sourced ingredients, offering a mix of traditional classics and new concepts.

