Madison Common Council race split by two votes, recount expected

Tight Alder race for district 14.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Common Council race is split by two votes, keeping one district and its candidates on their toes.

The Madison Common Council District 14 election is split by two votes and a recount is expected, according to city officials. Noah Lieberman received 1,384 votes Tuesday and is facing former alder Isadore Knox, who received 1,382 votes.

Lieberman said he has been in some close elections before, but nothing could have prepared him for Tuesday.

“The primary for this race in February, I only made it out of that primary by six votes. In 2016 when I was still a college student in North Carolina I ran for the State House and lost a primary there by 13 votes,” he said. “I kind of knew what to anticipate the night of which is you know, just being at home with family, trying to have as calm as an environment as you can. But truly I could never have expected this.”

At 4 p.m. Friday the votes were officially canvassed and it is to be determined whether a recount will happen. City of Madison Deputy Clerk Jim Verbick said a recount at the municipal level isn’t common.

“I’ve been in this job for almost seven years and it’s the first time that we’ve gotten close to a municipal recount,” Verbick said. “We’ve obviously had a presidential recount in my time here, but not in my time have we had a municipal recount. But yeah, two votes is pretty close.”

Knox confirmed with NBC15 that he will be requesting a recount if no changes result from the canvass. Verbick said the recount would happen next week.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings roll through; Wintry conditions roll in
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Crash
Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges

Latest News

The most expensive judicial race in U.S. history has come to a close after thousands of voters...
Q&A with attorney on State Supreme Court next steps as Protasiewicz joins the bench
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
GOP lawmaker wins Wis. Senate seat, creating supermajority
Judge Janet Protasiewicz addresses her watch party after the Associated Press predicts her as...
Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race, AP predicts
Satya Rhodes Conway
Madison Mayor Rhodes Conway wins reelection