Madison now taking Youth Poet Laureate applications

(WAFB)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new program in Madison that honors talented, young poets will continue for a second year.

The City of Madison Arts Commission announced that they are accepting applications for the next Madison Youth Poet Laureate.

Applications are open from April 1, 2023, to April 30, 2023. The next Youth Poet Laureate will have poetry published in the National Youth Poet Laureate annual anthology. They will also attend city events with the Madison Poet Laureate. It is a one-year term.

The city started this program in 2022 in partnership with the National Youth Poet Laureate program. They chose 14-year-old Madeline Bohn to be the first Madison Youth Poet Laureate.

Bohn has read her poems at several city gatherings, including Common Council, the Winter Festival of Poetry and at Sequoya Library.

The current Madison Poet Laureate is Angela Trudell Vasquez. She believes in the importance of the program because it elevates youth voices in the community. Trudell Vasquez has judged local poetry contests, taught at a local school, and various other programs to encourage youth voices.

Trudell Vasquez proposed the idea of a Youth Poet Laureate when she started as the Madison Poet Laureate in 2019.

“This has been a long dream of mine, to bring a Youth Poet Laureate position to the youth of Madison,” Trudell Vasquez said.

Anyone between the ages of 13 and 19 who is a resident of the City of Madison may apply at the link here. Applicants must provide five poems and an essay explaining why they want to be the Youth Poet Laureate.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings roll through; Wintry conditions roll in
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

When babies are born, hospitals screen newborns for various health conditions.
Wisconsin ranks 31st in screening newborns for health conditions
Pendleton has been held without bail since his arrest.
Probation program falls short on monitoring, audit finds
Beloit Sky Carp t-shirt
Beloit Sky Carp home opener tonight at ABC Supply Stadium
The Middleton Police Department released this image of a man accused of exposing himself to a...
Middleton police looking for man who exposed himself at laundromat