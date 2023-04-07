Madison now taking Youth Poet Laureate applications

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new program in Madison that honors talented, young poets will continue for a second year.

The City of Madison Arts Commission announced that they are accepting applications for the next Madison Youth Poet Laureate.

Applications are open from April 1, 2023, to April 30, 2023. The next Youth Poet Laureate will have poetry published in the National Youth Poet Laureate annual anthology. They will also attend city events with the Madison Poet Laureate. It is a one-year term.

The city started this program in 2022 in partnership with the National Youth Poet Laureate program. They chose 14-year-old Madeline Bohn to be the first Madison Youth Poet Laureate.

Bohn has read her poems at several city gatherings, including Common Council, the Winter Festival of Poetry and at Sequoya Library.

The current Madison Poet Laureate is Angela Trudell Vasquez. She believes in the importance of the program because it elevates youth voices in the community. Trudell Vasquez has judged local poetry contests, taught at a local school, and various other programs to encourage youth voices.

Trudell Vasquez proposed the idea of a Youth Poet Laureate when she started as the Madison Poet Laureate in 2019.

“This has been a long dream of mine, to bring a Youth Poet Laureate position to the youth of Madison,” Trudell Vasquez said.

Anyone between the ages of 13 and 19 who is a resident of the City of Madison may apply at the link here. Applicants must provide five poems and an essay explaining why they want to be the Youth Poet Laureate.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.