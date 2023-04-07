Man flees Milwaukee traffic stop, leading to fatal crash

police at a crime scene
police at a crime scene(Action News 5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A motorist who fled from an attempted traffic stop in Milwaukee crashed into a car blocks away, fatally injuring a man, police said.

Milwaukee police tried to make the traffic stop early Tuesday but the driver refused to stop and fled from the scene.

The Milwaukee Police Department said officers did not initiate a pursuit of the fleeing vehicle, which crashed into another car three blocks away. The 39-year-old motorist in that vehicle died of his injuries late Tuesday at a hospital, police said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the crash victim as Noe Barron Garcia of Milwaukee, WTMJ-TV reported.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 28-year-old man, was arrested after a brief foot chase, and police said it was later determined that the car he was in was stolen.

Police said charges were pending with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings roll through; Wintry conditions roll in
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

Janesville Jets’ first female goaltender will make history
Janesville Jets’ first female goaltender will make history
Janesville Jets’ first female goaltender will make history
Janesville Jets’ first female goaltender will make history
Wisconsin farmer won't give up career after severe injury
Green Co. farmer won’t give up career after severe injury
Green Co. farmer won’t give up career after severe injury
Green Co. farmer won’t give up career after severe injury