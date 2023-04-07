Middleton police looking for man who exposed himself at laundromat

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Middleton Police Department is searching for man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at a laundromat last month.

On Friday, the police department released an image of the suspect, asking for the public’s help identifying him.

He is accused of approaching a woman on March 18 at the back entrance of Allen Blvd. Laundry and holding the door open for her. As he did, though, he allegedly exposed himself to her. The suspect did not say anything, according to police, and walked away.

Investigators describe him as a man in his 30s, standing 5′10″ tall with a stocky build and no facial hair.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information about the incident is asked to call the Middleton Police Dept. at 608-824-7300, or the Madison Police Dept. at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be left online at p3tips.com.

