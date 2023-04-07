Multiple injuries reported in crash near Oregon Correctional Facility

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) – Several ambulances were dispatched to a Friday morning crash near the Oregon Correctional Facility, authorities confirmed.

According to Dane Co. Dispatch, several injuries were reported in the two-vehicle crash, which happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Co. Highway M.

Few details have been released, although a dispatcher said one of the vehicles was a van. Fitchburg emergency crews responded to the scene.

This story is still developing, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

