The newest event to raise money for cancer affected families in Rock County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Cancer Coalition(RCCC) is hosting a new event this summer to raise money for cancer support.

The “Cancer Walk Presented by Mercyhealth” will be at Preservation Park in Beloit Township on July 29. The event will have activities, cancer support resources, vendors, games and music.

The landmark event will be the 4 hour relay-walk around the park and a closing ceremony at sunset, featuring a lighting of the luminaries.

The event will also have a “Serenity Garden” for attendees to have a quiet moment of reflection and remembrance.

“The purpose of the event is to not only raise the needed funds to continue our financial grant program, but to also offer family and friends a space to celebrate those who are fighting cancer and to honor those we have lost,” RCCC Executive Director Lucy Beckford said.

The RCCC has a goal of raising $200K for their organization. The RCCC is a nonprofit organization committed to financially support Rock County residents who are fighting cancer. Any funds they raise go towards cancer research, medical services or to individual families who are affected by cancer.

