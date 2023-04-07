Owner surrenders 12 dogs, 9 cats to Wisconsin Humane Society in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is caring for 21 animals surrendered from a single Brown County property.

Humane Society workers collected the animals -- 12 dogs, mostly small breeds, and 9 cats -- from the property Wednesday morning. They say the dogs were housed together in pens and will need medical care, behavioral support, and extensive grooming. The cats are fearful and nervous around people.

Right now the Humane Society is holding them at the Green Bay campus. Some will be sent to foster families for behavioral care or to recover from medical treatment. Some will be available for adoption sooner than others.

All of the animals will be spayed or neutered before they’re adopted.

The Wisconsin Humane Society is asking for donations to help with the cost of veterinary care, surgeries, medication, grooming, food and supplies. Financial donations can be made online at https://wihumane.me/support21animals.

The Humane Society asks that if you know someone struggling to provide care for their animals, reach out to a local animal welfare organization, health department, or law enforcement for help. “Especially with a high number of animals, conditions can quickly spiral out of control, affecting not only the animals but the owners [and] their families,” a statement read.

