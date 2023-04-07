Peoria man killed in I-39 crash involving wrong way driver

By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 58-year-old man from Peoria, IL has died after an early morning crash on I-39/90 northbound.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, a 26-year-old Stoughton man was driving the wrong way on I-39 NB around 2:45 a.m. Friday. Authorities say he crashed and was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Responding agencies blocked three lanes of I-39/90 NB for several hours on Friday morning while working to investigate and clear the scene.

Wisconsin State Patrol is still investigating the fatal crash.

The name of the victim and the driver has not yet been released, pending notification of the family.

