Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges

By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAKE MILLS, Wis. (WMTV) - One woman is dead and a man is facing charges after a crash in Jefferson County.

Two people were in the car, a 41-year-old man driving with a 43-year-old woman passenger.

Officials got the call about a crash with a possible ejection Thursday around 7:30 p.m. The man was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox on I-94 westbound when the car started swerving into the right shoulder, according to officials. The car rolled multiple times before stopping.

The man was seriously hurt, and taken to a nearby hospital. The woman was ejected from the car before getting pinned under it. She died on scene, according to police. I-94 WB was closed for about three hours during investigations, and while officials cleared the scene.

Police say they will give the driver multiple charges, including Operating After Revocation and Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death.

The name of the victim has not been released yet, and the crash is under investigation.

