Rock Co. sees spike in ‘Grandkid is in Jail’ and other scams, sheriff warns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s office reports a significant increase in the number of fraud cases they are seeing. They state that these scams largely come via phone calls or email and often target older adults.

One such scam is the “Grandkid is in Jail” scam in which an older adult receives a call from someone purporting to be a law enforcement officer claiming that the person’s grandchild is in need of bond money. These claims are fraudulent. The caller will likely not even know the grandchild’s name. Another variation of this scam is that the caller will claim that the older adult has a warrant out for their arrest and need to pay it.

The Sheriff’s Office states that it is not common practice for any law enforcement agency to contact people by phone to pay an outstanding warrant or fee. Scammers will also often impersonate IRS employees. However, the IRS states that they do not contact taxpayers via text or email to request personal or financial information. They also say that they rarely initiate contact via phone call unless they have first sent notices in the mail.

Scams can also come in the form of emails from accounts impersonating Amazon or banks. These email scams will often claim that an account is locked and will ask for the recipient’s password. To prevent the sender from obtaining this private information, the Sheriff’s Office recommends not clicking links included with emails that request a password. Instead, they recommend trying to sign into the normal website and attempt to login as usual.

The Sheriff’s Office further noted that scams will almost always require either money through fines or gift cards or passwords or other personal information. They recommend asking a trusted friend, family member or contacting their office non-emergency number at 608-757-2244.

