A WARM STRETCH IS ON THE WAY

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another great day is on tap for us. While we started a bit below freezing temperatures will be rising nicely through the day. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 50s for Madison and upper 50s toward the west.

High pressure is moving in and will settle over us through the weekend and the beginning of next week. This means that the trend will continue to be dry and warmer.

This weekend is a holiday and if you are traveling, the weather should not be a factor on the roads or in the air. Sunday will continue the sunny trend with highs in the mid-60s.

Then next week the warming trend continues with 70s entering into the picture by Tuesday and continuing all the way till the end of the week.

