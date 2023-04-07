Warming Into Easter Weekend

Sprinkle/Flurry Tonight

Sunshine Returns Saturday

Few Showers Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Easter weekend is upon us and it’s shaping up to be a decent one. There is a chance of a flurry or sprinkle tonight, but otherwise sunshine should return for the weekend. After a passing shower Monday, the warmest air of the season moves in. We are looking at a stretch of 70 degree temperatures coupled with sunshine from early next week into the weekend! Start making plans to get outside and enjoy this beautiful stretch of weather.

Increasing clouds tonight with a sprinkle or flurry possible, especially north of Madison. Overnight lows will be around the freezing mark with a light southeasterly wind of 5-10 mph. Decreasing clouds Saturday with warming temperatures. Highs into the lower 60s with a light southeasterly wind. Mostly clear Saturday night with lows into the middle 30s. Easter Sunday looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and highs into the middle 60s. Increasing clouds Sunday night ahead of our next weathermaker with lows into the middle 40s.

A weak disturbance Monday will bring clouds and some spotty showers. Highs continue to warm into the middle and upper 60s. That system will get out of here Monday night and that sets us up for the incredible stretch of weather moving forward. Highs for the remainder of the week will climb into the 70s with sunshine and lows into the 50s. Winds could be gusty at times and we will have to watch for increased allergy levels and fire danger.

Next weekend will be another disturbance with small rain chances sneaking in. Overall, the pattern supports above normal temperatures through much of the rest of the month.

