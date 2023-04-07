WATCH: Joey Chestnut wins Milwaukee burrito-eating crown

Competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut added another belt to his resume after winning the world burrito eating championship in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The rules are pretty simple. The eight contestants try to eat as many Qdoba burritos as possible in ten minutes. Each one was made with chicken, rice, beans, queso, salsa, and guacamole and weighed just over a pound.

Chestnut crushed the competition, eating 14.5 burritos in just 10 minutes. That’s roughly one every 41 seconds. In total, he downed between 16 and 17 pounds of burritos.

Second place at this major league eating competition was only one burrito behind.

For his effort, and his appetite, Chestnut took the title and took home the $5,000 top prize.

The world-famous speed eater has 55 world records to his name and has won the famous Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest an amazing 15 times.

