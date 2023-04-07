Wisconsin DNR to review public input on Wolf Management Plan

(CBS Newspath)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin DNR is currently reviewing public comments on the proposed Wolf Management Plan.

They gave the public the opportunity to comment on the state’s wolf management, and they will consider revisions based on these comments.

The public has been part of the process in other ways as well. The DNR had a wolf management plan committee and an online questionnaire in addition to the public comments on the plan itself. They also worked with tribal partners and natural resource professionals who were involved in Wisconsin wolf management.

The DNR is serious about ensuring there is transparency and inclusion in this plan.

They will present the final plan to the Natural Resources Board when it is ready. The Wisconsin DNR encourages Wisconsin residents to join the Wolf Management Plan mailing list if they want to stay updated on the plan.

The last plan was updated in 2007, so the DNR wanted a new plan that would consider how the population dynamics have changed and one that is culturally relevant.

