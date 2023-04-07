Wisconsin is getting a new area code

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) – Phone companies in the 920-area code are running out of numbers they can give customers needing new lines. As a result, the state is rolling out a second area code for the region.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission revealed people who live in the region and need a new phone number could soon be assigned the new area code: 274.

PSC assured people who already have 920 phone numbers that they will be allowed to retain their existing numbers, and nothing will change for them.

The change goes into effect on May 5, 2023.

The affected areas include much of northeast Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh; but extend as far south as Beaver Dam, Fort Atkinson, and Watertown. Once the new area code is in effect, both 274 and 920 will be active within that region.

PSC added that it expects to run out prefixes for the 920 area code, i.e., the first three digits in a traditional seven-digit number, by the end of the year. Once those numbers are used up, the organization in charge of assigning them, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, will move on to 274.

The PSC announcement pointed out the change will not affect the standard three-digit emergency numbers: 211, 511, 911, etc. or the new 988 suicide and crisis hotline.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.