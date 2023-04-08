80+ Wisconsin-area veterans being honored during 46th Badger Honor Flight

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 80 veterans from around the state are being honored and chartered to Washington D.C. for the 46th Badger Honor Flight.

World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans left from the Dane County Regional Airport Saturday morning for a VIP daytrip, according to Badger Honor Flight. The organized added this is one of six flights planned for 2023.

The veterans, their guardians, and loved ones gathered for a send-off ceremony early Saturday morning.

Vietnam War veteran Albert Porter said his whole family has served in the U.S. Army and it was an honor to carry on the tradition. Porter said he is on the look out for one particular memorial.

“I’m looking for the Vietnam wall,” Porter said. “I want to see the wall. I have friends that went over there in Vietnam and did not come back. So, hopefully try and remember their names and find them on the wall.”

Following their daylong excursion, the honorees will be greeted upon their arrival home Saturday night.

