Atwood Ave. business isn’t too worried about construction constraints

Construction on Atwood Ave.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Despite a small impact on their business, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens team is not overly concerned about Atwood Ave. construction causing problems.

Olbrich Gardens Public Relations Manager Katy Nodolf said construction has prevented some visitors from finding their location.

Drivers headed to the garden from downtown Madison need to take a detour starting at Fair Oaks Ave to Milwaukee St., Highway 51, Cottage Grove Rd., and then Atwood Ave.

Atwood Ave. Construction Continues
Atwood Ave. Construction Continues(Marcus Aarsvold)

Drivers headed to the garden from Beltline Hwy don’t need to take detour, but traffic is stop and go while it runs as a one way during construction.

Nodolf said her team is aware construction could hurt business this summer, but she thinks it will benefit the business in the long run.

”We expect as the summer goes on that we will have more impacts from it, but it’ll be worth it in the end,” she said. “Atwood Avenue will be beautiful, it will be so much easier and so much safer to drive, bike and walk down.”

Construction on Atwood Ave. is slated to run until November of 2023.

