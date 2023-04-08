Beautiful spring weekend!

Quiet and mild Easter weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve had a good dose of weather whiplash over the past few weeks: going from a foot of snow to severe storms and back to cool temperatures. This next 7-days look to be the quietest and most comfortable stretch of weather that we’ve seen in a while!

What’s Coming Up...

Saturday will feature some cloud cover, but a good amount of breaks in the clouds should allow for some sunshine. Winds will stay on the lighter side today, with temperatures reaching the lower 60s by the afternoon. If you have any plans to travel north for Easter weekend, you may encounter some difficulties near Wausau and Green Bay as they’re getting a fresh 4-6 inches of snow today! Thankfully that all stays to our north.

Easter Sunday will be even warmer, with slightly breezy winds out of the south up to 15 mph. Highs will be in the mid-60s for most of the region with mainly sunny skies. Clouds will begin to increase during the evening, setting up for a mainly overcast Monday.

Looking Ahead...

Monday will be the cloudiest day of the week, and with a weak frontal boundary moving through a couple of stray showers can’t be ruled out. That’s really the only “active” weather that we’re looking at this week! The rest of the upcoming workweek will be almost summer-like with sunshine and temperatures reaching the low 70s by Tuesday, and upper 70s by Thursday! Madison’s last 70-degree temperature was November 10, our last 80° was September 20.

