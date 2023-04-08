Endangered Person Alert issued for Darlington man

Missing Darlington man
Missing Darlington man(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Missing Endangered Person Alert is active for a Darlington man who was last seen about two weeks ago.

Missing man Sean Barbee
Missing man Sean Barbee(Wisconsin Department of Justice)

Sean Barbee went missing from his home in Darlington on March 23, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Recent phone activity shows he could be in the Madison or Dane County area.

Barbee could be running, or could be using a bike. It is not known what Barbee was wearing when he was last seen, but police say he is a runner and is often wearing sports attire.

Barbee’s family says he has autism, and they were concerned about his mental health based on conversations they had before he went missing. They say he expressed interest in isolating himself and ‘going off the grid’, but that he does not have outdoor survival skills.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Darlington Police Department at 608-776-4981.

