Fire crews respond to structure fire in Stoughton

By Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Stoughton Fire Department crews were dispatched after a call reporting a structure fire Saturday morning.

They received a tip about a garage on fire on the 1900 block of Pleasant View Dr. at 10:44 a.m. and Stoughton firefighters went to the scene, according the Dane County Communications.

Firefighters were still on the scene of an active fire as of 11:30 a.m.

A vehicle, garage and residence were damaged from the fire, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s office. They said it is possible that the vehicle caught fire in the garage and spread it to the residence, but they are still investigating the cause.

