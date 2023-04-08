First bears out of hibernation in Wisconsin woods - sightings are up

WAUSAU, Wis. (WBAY) - As bears wake up, the fist thing that’s on their mind is food. On their search for something edible this early in the year, they love to venture near where people live - and raid birdfeeders or trash cans. Wildlife officials are urging Wisconsinites to be on the lookout, particularly since an unusually high number of residents throughout North Central Wisconsin have already posted bear sightings on social media pages.

“You may wanna take down your bird feeders for a few weeks - be mindful of grills - trash cans that might have scents in there that they want to get into - if you feed pets outside - dogs or cats - make sure that that’s not out there as well,” said Mark Naniot, Director of Rehabilitation, Wild Instincts.

Naniot also says to scream and clap your hands if you see a bear in the wild, and it will most likely take off.

The worst thing to do is try to run away, as the bear may then see you as prey, advises the bear encounter website of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. It also states that bears will always be faster than humans, so trying to outrun them is practically impossible - bears can easily run at speeds of 35 miles per hour, whereas the fastest humans reach a maximum of 28 mph.

Also among the tips published by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources:

Back away slowly and seek a safe location where you can wait for the bear to leave.

When scaring a bear away, make sure it has a clear escape route; never corner a bear.

Never approach a sow with cubs.

If you encounter a bear while in the woods, stay calm and do not approach the bear.

Avoid direct eye contact, as it could make the bear aggressive.

For your safety, do not attempt to break up a fight between your pet and a bear.

Better yet, leave your pet at home in areas where sows with cubs are known to roam.

Never, ever feed a bear knowingly.

Also: Bears have great memories. If a bear finds food, such as bird feed or garbage near your home or cabin, it will likely return for more. Even if the birdfeeders and trash have been removed or sealed, once bears found food in a certain area, they will return periodically to check for more.

Finally, if you see a sick or injured bear, call your local wildlife center, park rangers or the United States Department of Agriculture at 1-800-228-1368 for properties in Northern Wisconsin or 1-800-433-0663 for properties in Southern Wisconsin

Keep in mind that Wisconsin has a very healthy bear population at a count of roughly 24,000 animals.

More information is available through the free brochure “Living with Bears in Wisconsin”, published by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, or by visiting https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/newsroom/release/45266.

