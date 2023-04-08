Fish fry connoisseur takes on cod dinner at Fitchburg bowling alley

By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -A fish fry connoisseur made his way to Ten Pin Alley to try a cod dinner on Good Friday.

Mike Seidel spends every Friday trying a new fish fry location. He has eaten more than nineteen hundred fish fries from all over the badger state. This has been a tradition of his for a long time.

“For me it’s about eating the fish and going out,” Seidel said. “A fish fry is a unique experience to Wisconsin; you don’t see this happen everywhere else. A lot of states have fish fries during Lent but in Wisconsin its a year-round thing.”

He enjoyed dinner at Ten Pin Alley with his wife and son.

“This was just a cod fish fry and it was good. The cod was nice and flakey nice and breaded,” he said. “They have a lot of good side options here which is what I was really surprised by. I had the cheesy hashbrowns which were really good. There tartar was good and thick. It complimented the cod nicely.”

Seidel says he rates the entire meal based on service, sides, the type of fish and more.

