Golfers hit Pleasant View course on opening day, ahead of Master’s weekend

Pleasant View Golf Course
Pleasant View Golf Course(WMTV)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Masters is set to take place this weekend at Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia. Middleton golfers gathered to celebrate the tournament and the first few days of spring at Pleasant View Golf Course.

One golfer, Steve Books, was loosening up his swing for his 18th year golfing at Pleasant View. He was excited for the upcoming Masters.

“Yes I have been watching it, maybe more than my wife would like,” Books joked, “but I’ve been to Augusta, lucky enough to have walked those marvelous hills and greens and whatnot and it’s part of the tradition of golf.”

He said that the tournament also marks an important time of year for him and other golfers: the start of spring.

“It’s another sign of spring when the pros are playing in Augusta and amateurs are out here at Pleasant View in Wisconsin,” Books added.

Books said that he was meeting a friend and fellow player, Fred, to play the first day back. He said they were both excited to be back out on the course.

“You know, being able to get back out and swing and enjoy the outside and the wonderful game that golf is— it’s just a real blessing.”

