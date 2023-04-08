‘Late Winter Market’ wraps up, Farmers’ markets on the square return next Saturday

The final Late Winter Market at Garver Feed Mill on Saturday, April 8.
The final Late Winter Market at Garver Feed Mill on Saturday, April 8.(Mackenzie Davis)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday was the last day of the Late Winter Market at the Garver Feed Mill. The market has been held every Saturday since January.

Saturday, April 15 will mark the start of the outdoor season for the Dane County Farmers’ Market on Capitol Square.

The indoor market allowed people to get their market fix all year long having access to fresh fruits and vegetables, cheese, honey and bakery items. The vendors and farmers also benefit by selling their products during the winter months too.

”Our Late Winter Market is really special because we are able to provide local produce year-round. So it’s really important for our farmers that they are able to get that support year-round,” Assistant Market Manager Rachel Figueroa said.

Over 40 vendors filled the space at Garver Feed Mill but the outdoor market season allows for over 100 vendors and farmers to sell their products in downtown Madison.

The outdoor farmers’ market next Saturday will run from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

