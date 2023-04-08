Maddie Schwartz throws no-hitter; Badger softball beats Purdue 7-0

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For just the eleventh time in progame history, UW softball’s Maddie Schwartz threw a complete game, no-hitter leading the Badgers to a 7-0 victory in the first game of their series against the Purdue Boilermakers

It's a no hitter for @BadgerSoftball's Maddie Schwartz! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VA7GBWm7Ep — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) April 7, 2023

Both teams were hitless through the first three frames until Badgers’ Katie Keller broke through with a single in the top of the fourth for the game’s first hit.

Wisconsin’s offense started rolling in the fifth inning. With a pair of runners on, Christaana Angelopolus delivered a two-run single to give the Badgers their first lead of the game.

T5 | Wisconsin 2, Purdue 0



The Badgers get on the board! @cangelop7 smacks a 2-RBI single to third and Wisconsin leads the game🙌#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/pIxUweR73x — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) April 7, 2023

The Badgers’ offense would tack on three more runs in the inning, giving them a 5-0 advantage.

In the top of the seventh with a runner on, Kayla Konwent launched her eighth home run of the season, extending the Badgers’ lead to 7-0.

T7 | Wisconsin 7, Purdue 0



Never a doubt about that one😮‍💨 @KKForHisGlory hits a bomb for her eighth home run of the year‼️#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/22vXwSkwjS — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) April 7, 2023

Schwartz closed the door in the bottom of the seventh to seal the no-hitter, giving the Badgers the road win.

Schwartz finished the game with three strikeouts and one walk.

The Badgers continue their three-game series against the Boilermakers Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m. CT. in West Lafayette, Indiana.

