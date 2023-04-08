Maddie Schwartz throws no-hitter; Badger softball beats Purdue 7-0

(WBAY)
By Tyler Peters
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For just the eleventh time in progame history, UW softball’s Maddie Schwartz threw a complete game, no-hitter leading the Badgers to a 7-0 victory in the first game of their series against the Purdue Boilermakers

Both teams were hitless through the first three frames until Badgers’ Katie Keller broke through with a single in the top of the fourth for the game’s first hit.

Wisconsin’s offense started rolling in the fifth inning. With a pair of runners on, Christaana Angelopolus delivered a two-run single to give the Badgers their first lead of the game.

The Badgers’ offense would tack on three more runs in the inning, giving them a 5-0 advantage.

In the top of the seventh with a runner on, Kayla Konwent launched her eighth home run of the season, extending the Badgers’ lead to 7-0.

Schwartz closed the door in the bottom of the seventh to seal the no-hitter, giving the Badgers the road win.

Schwartz finished the game with three strikeouts and one walk.

The Badgers continue their three-game series against the Boilermakers Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m. CT. in West Lafayette, Indiana.

