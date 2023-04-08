McFarland’s Teagan Mallegni commits to Iowa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McFarland girls’ basketball standout Teagan Mallegni has found her new home.

The 6 foot 1 junior guard announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that she’s committed to the University of Iowa.

Mallegni averaged 24.5 points per game, and helped lead the Spartans to their first state tournament appearance since 1999.

In the 2022-2023 season, Mallegni surpassed 1,000 career points, and finished the season with a career total 665 rebounds and 173 three-pointers.

Mallegni had offers from Oregon, North Carolina, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan State, Marquette, among others.

