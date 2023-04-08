MFD: ‘Person on fire’ transported to hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person was seriously injured in a fire Friday night around 7 p.m., according to officials.

Madison Fire Department put out the fire and transported the person to the hospital.

Crews responded to reports of a person and/or building on fire around W. Doty and S. Fairchild Street. The firefighters found materials burning nearby the person but stated the fire did not spread to any building.

Officials have not reported any other injuries.

MFD and Madison Police are investigating the incident.

