MFD: ‘Person on fire’ transported to hospital

Firefighters responded to multiple calls from downtown area
Firefighters say the fire did not spread to the nearby building and did not report any other...
Firefighters say the fire did not spread to the nearby building and did not report any other injuries(WMTV)
By Philomena Lindquist
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person was seriously injured in a fire Friday night around 7 p.m., according to officials.

Madison Fire Department put out the fire and transported the person to the hospital.

Crews responded to reports of a person and/or building on fire around W. Doty and S. Fairchild Street. The firefighters found materials burning nearby the person but stated the fire did not spread to any building.

Officials have not reported any other injuries.

MFD and Madison Police are investigating the incident.

