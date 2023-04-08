NICE WEATHER STAYS!

WARM AND SUNNY FOR EASTER

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our stretch of beautiful weather continues with a dry, partly cloudy day and temperatures into the low 50s. There is really nothing that will be coming to change our weather pattern until next weekend.

The reasoning behind our good weather is a very strong area of high pressure that will be staying with us through the entire week.For tomorrow’s Easter holiday, it will be a perfect day for it, as well as to be outside. Temperatures will continue to warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Starting on Tuesday winds from the south will help to continue our warming trend. Highs on Tuesday will cross over into the 70s and will stay with us through next weekend. We’ll be anywhere from 12-17 degrees warmer than average. Some of our warmer days could hit to near 78F.

A change that we’ll be watching if for next weekend, when a front could help to increase some showers in the area and start to lower our temperatures back down.

