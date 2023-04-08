Part of E Washington Ave to become one lane

(NBC15)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After the morning commute on April 13, the westbound side of E. Washington Ave will be a one lane road, according to an update from the City of Madison.

The closure stretches from Blount Street to the Capitol. The westbound left turn lane into southbound Blair Street and southbound north Blair Street will also become one lane. These changes will last approximately 6-8 weeks.

This change will help construction crews work on median lanes, pavement replacements and make sanitary updates.

“This phase of the project requires a temporary adjustment to traffic,” City of Madison City Engineer Jim Wolfe said. “We appreciate everyone using caution when navigating the area.”

This is all part of the Blair Street project which is slated for completion in Fall 2023. The City of Madison and the State Department of Transportation are working to make the streets in that area safer. The project includes replacement of sanitary sewer system, new pedestrian lighting and safety improvements at the Wilson St/Williamson St intersection.

You can find more information and updates on the project here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
Crash
Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

The final Late Winter Market at Garver Feed Mill on Saturday, April 8.
‘Late Winter Market’ wraps up, Farmers’ markets on the square return next Saturday
Missing Darlington man
Endangered Person Alert issued for Darlington man
Firefighters say the fire did not spread to the nearby building and did not report any other...
MFD: ‘Person on fire’ transported to hospital
Scheduling a doctor’s appointment can be challenging because of high patient demand. One health...
Small independent hospital provides specialty appointment availability