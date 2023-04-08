Part of E Washington Ave to become one lane

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After the morning commute on April 13, the westbound side of E. Washington Ave will be a one lane road, according to an update from the City of Madison.

The closure stretches from Blount Street to the Capitol. The westbound left turn lane into southbound Blair Street and southbound north Blair Street will also become one lane. These changes will last approximately 6-8 weeks.

This change will help construction crews work on median lanes, pavement replacements and make sanitary updates.

“This phase of the project requires a temporary adjustment to traffic,” City of Madison City Engineer Jim Wolfe said. “We appreciate everyone using caution when navigating the area.”

This is all part of the Blair Street project which is slated for completion in Fall 2023. The City of Madison and the State Department of Transportation are working to make the streets in that area safer. The project includes replacement of sanitary sewer system, new pedestrian lighting and safety improvements at the Wilson St/Williamson St intersection.

You can find more information and updates on the project here.

